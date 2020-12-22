U.S. stocks turned lower as optimism over a COVID-19 relief bill was tempered by the emergence of a new variant of the virus and a slew of lockdowns and travel curbs to contain it.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell for a third day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 erased earlier gains as Apple Inc trended lower. U.S. lawmakers cleared a US$2.3 trillion year-end spending bill and stimulus package, which now passes to President Donald Trump to sign. The dollar advanced for a third day and Treasuries edged higher.

Apple had led the Nasdaq higher after a report that the company is planning to make a battery-powered self-driving car as soon as 2024. Tesla Inc. fell for a second day.

In Europe, stocks rebounded from their steepest slump in almost two months Monday, with all industry groups in the green. British Airways owner IAG SA surged more than 5 per cent as travel shares bounced back. Crude oil edged lower for a second day.

European travel and leisure shares set for biggest yearly drop since 2008

The global stock rally is looking increasingly fragile after equities touched a record high last week, as lockdowns and rising virus cases threaten to overshadow U.S. pandemic relief and the initial rollout of vaccines. The bill passed by Congress on Monday represents the second-biggest economic rescue package in American history.

“The agreed fiscal relief package will undoubtedly help mitigate some of the negatives but unfortunately, it won’t be able to fully offset the effects of people staying at home as many businesses face tighter restrictions or are even forced to close,” according to James Knightley, chief international economist at ING Groep.

In the U.K., where the virus variant has taken hold, a full lockdown came into force in London and southeast England. Europe and regions from Canada to Hong Kong have suspended travel links to the island nation, piling pressure onto the government as it tries to salvage a free-trade agreement with the European Union.

The bloc rebuffed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest concessions on fishing rights, keeping the pound lower.

Here are some key events coming up:

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, durables, personal income data comes Wednesday.

U.S. bond and stock trading and markets in other parts of the world will shut early on Thursday for the Christmas holidays. Most global markets are shut Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index decreased 0.4 per cent as of 11:38 a.m. New York time, the lowest in more than a week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.5 per cent, the lowest in more than a week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.2 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.3 per cent to 391.58, the biggest increase in six weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.4 per cent to 1,130.64, the highest in more than a week on the largest climb in almost eight weeks.

The euro sank 0.5 per cent to US$1.2179, the weakest in a week on the biggest dip in almost eight weeks.

The British pound decreased 0.8 per cent to US$1.3354, the weakest in more than a week on the largest decrease in 10 weeks.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.3 per cent to 103.62 per dollar, the weakest in a week on the biggest decrease in more than two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.93 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.59 per cent, the lowest in a week on the biggest drop in more than a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.187 per cent, the lowest in more than a week.

Commodities