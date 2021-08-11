U.S. stocks were mixed after investors looked past a report showing that consumer prices increased at a more moderate pace in July. The dollar weakened and Treasury yields edged lower.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes climbed to records after data showed CPI rose 0.5 per cent in July after climbing 0.9 per cent in June. The S&P erased the earlier gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined as investors rotated to cyclical shares from traditional growth favorites such as Amazon.com.

Investor had focused on U.S. price data as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other officials discuss the prospects of unwinding stimulus that has helped the recovery from the pandemic. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expects substantial further progress later this year on the central bank’s tapering intentions.

“Today’s softer-than-expected readings in the CPI core seem to validate the views of Powell, Williams and some of the other more moderate Fed members who are focusing on a slower path to normalization,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior portfolio manager at J O Hambro Capital Management.

While the CPI figures were in line with estimates, it could take several more months of data to settle the debate over whether inflation proves transitory or not. Year-over-year CPI rose 5.4 per cent, compared with an estimate of 5.3 per cent.

Elsewhere, crude oil swung from a gain to a loss after a report that the U.S. will urge OPEC to revive production more quickly.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged higher amid strong earnings from the likes of ABN Amro Bank NV and Stop & Shop owner Royal Ahold Delhaize NV. Shares rose in Japan while those in South Korea retreated after the country posted a record number of coronavirus cases.

Bitcoin was back to around US$46,000 even as the Senate passed an infrastructure bill containing broad oversight of virtual currencies. Palm oil posted its biggest daily advance since 2009 after a report showed stockpiles contracting.

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

Kansas City Fed President Esther George among Fed speakers through the week

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report due Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:59 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1736

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3865

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.47 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.35 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.57 per cent

Commodities