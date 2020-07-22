U.S. stocks turn mixed; dollar weakens to March low

U.S. stocks were mixed as investors weighed the likelihood for a new spending bill, potential coronavirus vaccines and an escalation of tensions with China that could spill over into trade. The dollar weakened to the lowest level since March.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses, with utilities, real estate and industrial shares gaining while the energy and financial sectors slumping. The Nasdaq Composite were in the red. Trump administration officials are said to be discussing a short-term extension of unemployment insurance before the benefits lapse. Futures had retreated overnight on news that the U.S. ordered China’s Houston consulate to quickly close.

“It’s volatile, but it’s an underlying, kind of, path of least resistance higher still,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

Progress on combating the virus’s impact also contributed to sentiment. The U.S. reported more than 1,000 deaths Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. shares rallied after saying the government ordered up to 600 million doses of its vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Treasuries rose, while silver continued its tear, climbing to the highest level in almost seven years.

Fresh Sino-U.S. tension including new charges of Chinese hacking are adding to potential risks weighing on investors who recently drove global equities to a five-month high. After the success of a European rescue package this week, Senate Republicans and the Trump administration are struggling to reach consensus on another stimulus plan. The president warned the coronavirus crisis will probably worsen before improving.

“I’m more concerned going into the August, September period: what’s going to then be the next catalyst to take the broader market higher,” Andrew Sheets, a cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, said on Bloomberg TV. It’s going to be “a tougher period for stocks,” he said.

Earnings remained in focus. Texas Instruments Inc. dropped after urging caution. Snap Inc. tumbled following a miss on its user-growth targets. Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are among the companies reporting later Wednesday.

Elsewhere, oil in New York dropped from a four-month high on signs of a surprise gain in U.S. crude stockpiles.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1 per cent to 3,260.65 as of 2:10 p.m. New York time, the highest in five months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1 per cent to 26,875.61, the highest in six weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 per cent to 10,654.79.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.9 per cent to 373.44, the biggest decrease in four weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2 per cent to 1,192.67, the lowest in more than 19 weeks.

The euro increased 0.4 per cent to US$1.1569, the strongest in about 21 months.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.4 per cent to 107.24 per dollar, the largest decrease in four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 0.59 per cent, the lowest in three months.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.49 per cent, the lowest in almost two months on the largest drop in almost three weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to 0.12 per cent, the lowest on record.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.1 per cent to US$41.89 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 1.3 per cent to US$1,865.19 an ounce, the highest in about nine years.

Copper declined 1.3 per cent to US$2.92 a pound, the first retreat in a week.