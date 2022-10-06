The stock market found little encouragement to sustain any rebound attempt on the eve of the all-important U.S. jobs report.

Aside from the anxiety that usually precedes those numbers, traders had to digest remarks from a raft of Federal Reserve officials who sounded unequivocally committed to crushing inflation with rate hikes. The hawkish rhetoric helped push the S&P 500 toward its second straight day of losses while lifting the dollar and Treasury yields. Oil topped $88 a barrel.

In the run-up to the payrolls data, jobless claims figures continued to paint the same mixed picture of a labor market that’s showing some signs of moderation while still remaining robust. With that in mind, several economists believe it may be just too early to think about concepts like “peak hawkishness” or “Fed pivot” at this stage.

And officials are making that clear. The US central bank has not finished the task of bringing inflation down and is “quite a ways away” from pausing its campaign of interest-rate increases, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said. His Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester noted the US is in an unacceptably high inflation environment.

“There’s going to still be a lot of volatility to this market,” said Rich Steinberg, chief market strategist at The Colony Group. “I don’t think the Fed is going to be ready to pivot so quickly. We’re going to be in this kind of tug of war between good news, bad news.”

Investors counting on a Fed pivot any time soon are bound to get burned again, according to PGIM Fixed Income.

“We’ve seen this movie time and time again,” said Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at the Newark-based firm, in an interview. “The market gets hyped up on different narratives between inflation releases. I’ve been surprised by it, and we’ve been using it as an opportunity to sell into.”

With the economy likely to slow down next year, tech stocks and U.S. equities are looking more attractive, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Robert Buckland. They expect 18 per cent returns for global stocks by the end of 2023 but warn “it will likely be a volatile ride.”

Meantime, retail investors are stepping up their exodus after bailing on equities during the September rout. They have kept selling this week even as the S&P 500 posted its biggest two-day rally since April 2020, according to an estimate by JPMorgan Chase & Co. based on public data on exchanges. Hedge funds tracked by Morgan Stanley entered October with net equity exposure sitting near a 13-year low.

“Higher interest rates, slower growth is not a good environment for stocks. That’s what equity investors are looking at right now -- they’re looking at a Fed that seems intent on continuing to aggressively hike rates in the face of inflation,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “And the purpose of that is to slow the economy, which is negative for stocks.”

As rising interest rates rattle investors and threaten businesses’ profits, the U.S. corporate-bond market will likely come under increased pressure, according to Arvind Narayanan at Vanguard Group Inc., who said the finances of corporations are “weakening incrementally” from very strong levels, which he anticipates will continue through the rest of 2022.

Mortgage rates in the U.S. fell, shifting direction after a six-week streak of gains that sent borrowing costs to a 15-year high. Even with the latest decline, mortgage costs have more than doubled since starting the year around 3 per cent -- a steep climb that has slammed the brakes on the pandemic housing rally, highlighting one of the Fed’s goals in its effort to cool inflation.

Elsewhere, Canada two-year yields hit the highest level since 2007 after the nation’s central bank Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains firmly on a rate hiking path because of worries about elevated domestic price pressures and inflation expectations becoming entrenched.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 2:38 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 per cent

The euro fell 0.7 per cent to $0.9810

The British pound fell 1.3 per cent to $1.1181

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 144.99 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4 per cent to $20,070.25

Ether rose 1.3 per cent to $1,362.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.81 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.08 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.17 per cent

Commodities