Stocks rose for a fourth straight day as another batch of economic reports pointed to moderation, cementing bets the Federal Reserve is approaching the end of its interest-rate hikes.

The S&P 500 topped 4,500. Apple Inc. led gains in megacaps, while regional banks fell. Bloomberg News reported the Fed issued a slew of private warnings to lenders with assets between US$100 billion and US$250 billion in a bid to tighten supervision. Treasury yields edged lower. Swap contracts priced in less than a 50 per cent chance of another quarter-point U.S. rate increase this year.

“Investors are reacting with a ‘bad news is good news’ approach, betting that a slowing economy will lead to a less aggressive Federal Reserve,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “This has calmed investors, but adds an element of risk if the pendulum continues to swing, as an earnings recovery is critical for a continued strong market.”

The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index for the U.S. extended its plunge below 50 after topping 80 earlier this month, showing recent reports have been worse than analysts had forecast. That means economists have “adjusted expectations to reality” — and upward surprises are becoming more difficult, Hackett noted.

U.S. gross domestic product rose at a revised 2.1 per cent annualized pace in the second quarter — below the government’s previous estimate — amid a more moderate business investment. American companies added the fewest jobs in five months, according to figures published by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Pending-home sales unexpectedly rose.

“The reality of the current state of the economy is likely in the middle,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors. “To the extent that investors view any signs that the economy is moving into a ‘not too hot, not too cold’ phase that could bring an end to Fed tightening, it could be viewed as a positive, at least briefly.”

Elsewhere, the euro rose as inflation slowed less than expected in Germany and quickened in Spain, offering European Central Bank officials a partial picture of the region’s price pressures as they judge whether to raise interest rates again. Oil edged up as the market took a substantial drop in U.S. crude stockpiles in stride.

Corporate Highlights:

A Tesla Inc. plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials is being investigated by U.S. prosecutors, who are looking at whether the project was an appropriate use of company funds. The shares halted a three-day advance.

Apple is testing the use of 3D printers to produce the steel chassis used by some of its upcoming smartwatches, according to people with knowledge of the matter, heralding a major change to how the company manufactures products.

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. rose on plans planning to boost the fees that many retailers pay when accepting customers’ credit and debit cards.

HP Inc. sank after cutting its profit outlook and acknowledging that a rebound in personal-computer demand isn’t coming as quickly as hoped.

American Airlines Group Inc. flight attendants gave their union leaders approval to trigger a strike if the labor group is eventually allowed to end contract negotiations under federal labor law. The shares retreated.

Key events this week:

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

ECB publishes account of July monetary policy meeting, Thursday

U.S. personal spending and income, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Friday

South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, BOE’s Huw Pill, IMF’s Gita Gopinath on panel at the South African Reserve Bank conference, Friday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks at virtual event, Friday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, light vehicle sales, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0922

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2717

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 146.26 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4 per cent to US$27,192.53

Ether fell 1.4 per cent to US$1,702.19

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.12 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.54 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.42 per cent

Commodities