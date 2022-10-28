U.S. stocks wavered after a fresh batch of data showed persistent inflation, paving the path for the Federal Reserve to stay aggressive. Treasury yields rose.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fluctuated. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed as hopes of a Fed pivot fizzled.

Data on Friday showed that a core gauge of U.S. inflation accelerated in September, while consumer spending stayed resilient, bolstering the Fed’s case for another jumbo rate hike next week. U.S. employment costs also rose, another data point that’ll keep the central bank firmly on its path. Economists are expecting the Fed to raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth time in a row next week.

“The longer the Fed sticks to hiking based on old data and not allowing the effects of earlier hikes to kick in, the more risk we get of a hard landing,” Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, wrote in a note. “I’m in the camp that the recession will be sooner and deeper than expected, but we can still get one more ‘everything rally’ before that gets priced in.”

Sentiment is also subdued after lackluster earnings from big-tech firms including Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. this week. While Apple Inc. delivered some good news in its quarterly report, it still warned of a holiday slowdown much like Amazon.com Inc.

“This past week’s earnings reports show that inflation and the tightening cycle that has been instituted to fight it are very likely going to push us into a recession -- if it hasn’t already,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote. “This means that at some point, the stock market is going to have to reprice itself for this eventuality.”

Beyond the U.S.

The ECB delivered a second straight 75 basis-point hike on Thursday but dropped a prior reference to rate increases continuing for “several meetings,” an outcome that was considered dovish. The central bank has a small margin for error after German inflation unexpectedly accelerated this month to 11.6 per cent from a year earlier -- far exceeding all estimates in a Bloomberg survey whose median forecast was 10.9 per cent.

The Bank of Japan held its negative rate, 10-year yield cap and asset purchases at the end of a two-day policy meeting, in line with the view of 49 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Chinese assets remain in focus, with foreign investors dumping a record amount of mainland China stocks this week and sending Hong Kong equities to a 13-year low. President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power hasn’t had the same impact domestically, with mainland investors hunting for bargains in Hong Kong.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$0.9972

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1553

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 147.64 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to US$20,356.8

Ether rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,532.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.01 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 17 basis points to 2.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.48 per cent

Commodities