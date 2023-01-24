1h ago
U.S. stocks waver as risk rebound faces big tech test
Bloomberg News,
European equities wavered Tuesday in the wake of tech-stock fueled gains on Wall Street and bets for less-aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The Stoxx 600 Index erased an early advance to trade little changed. US equity futures ticked lower after the best two-day rally since November for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Treasury yields fell for the first day in four.
Expectations the Fed will moderate its tightening campaign are driving a new year rally for assets from tech to emerging markets. That's also sapped dollar strength and given breathing room to importers outside of the world's biggest economy.
A gauge of greenback strength was slightly lower, with the currency also showing weakness versus all of its Group-of-10 counterparts.
Markets have priced in a smaller 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting.
The rebound in risk assets will be tested this week by a wave of US corporate earnings, especially for marquee names like Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. that will help shape the outlook for the technology sector.
Elsewhere in markets, oil steadied as traders waited for fresh signals on the state of Chinese crude demand after the nation ditched COVID curbs. Copper steadied near the highest level in seven month and gold held a small gain.
Key events this week:
- PMIs for U.S., euro area, U.K., Tuesday
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Tuesday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers a video message on “the euro as a guarantee of resilience,” Tuesday
- U.S. MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday
- U.S. fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- U.S. personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:44 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures were little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7 per cent
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent
- The euro was little changed at US$1.0875
- The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 129.99 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7815 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2397
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.4 per cent to US$23,083.97
- Ether rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,636.92
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.49 per cent
- Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.17 per cent
- Britain's 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.32 per cent
Commodities
- Brent crude was little changed
- Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,939.39 an ounce