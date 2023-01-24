I don't think we've necessarily seen the bottom of the market: Investment advisor

European equities wavered Tuesday in the wake of tech-stock fueled gains on Wall Street and bets for less-aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Stoxx 600 Index erased an early advance to trade little changed. US equity futures ticked lower after the best two-day rally since November for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Treasury yields fell for the first day in four.

Expectations the Fed will moderate its tightening campaign are driving a new year rally for assets from tech to emerging markets. That's also sapped dollar strength and given breathing room to importers outside of the world's biggest economy.

A gauge of greenback strength was slightly lower, with the currency also showing weakness versus all of its Group-of-10 counterparts.

Markets have priced in a smaller 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting.

The rebound in risk assets will be tested this week by a wave of US corporate earnings, especially for marquee names like Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. that will help shape the outlook for the technology sector.

Elsewhere in markets, oil steadied as traders waited for fresh signals on the state of Chinese crude demand after the nation ditched COVID curbs. Copper steadied near the highest level in seven month and gold held a small gain.

Key events this week:

PMIs for U.S., euro area, U.K., Tuesday

Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers a video message on “the euro as a guarantee of resilience,” Tuesday

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday

U.S. fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:44 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0875

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 129.99 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7815 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2397

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4 per cent to US$23,083.97

Ether rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,636.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.49 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.17 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.32 per cent

Commodities