U.S. stocks wavered after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that it would be appropriate “soon” for the central bank to slow its pace of interest-rate hikes.

The S&P 500 was little changed after swinging between modest gains and losses for most of the session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which is typically more sensitive to interest rates, fell as much as 1.3 per cent earlier in the session before paring declines. Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate hovering around 3.86 per cent.

Brainard, during a Bloomberg event in Washington, said while the central bank has “additional work to do,” it makes sense to moderate the size of its rate hikes soon. Earlier, Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s weekend comments wobbled markets after he said policymakers had “a ways to go” before ending interest-rate hikes.

While signs of cooling in U.S. inflation and the prospects of a dovish tilt by the Fed had propelled the S&P 500 to its best week since June, investors on Monday mulled whether the post-CPI euphoria was overblown. Some of the world’s largest money managers are still clinging to risk-off positioning against the threat of entrenched inflation.

“Even the biggest bull would have to say that investors need to be careful about extrapolating last week’s slightly better CPI number into something that is giving investors definitive proof that the inflation is about to decline in a substantial manner over the coming weeks and months,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., wrote.

Last week’s rally looks unsustainable, according to Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings and head of the Barings Investment Institute.

“The bad news is that in an economic moment that remains so uncertain, the data is more likely than not to be messy and contradictory in the months ahead. The pace of decline will be uneven,” he said. “Moreover, there’s still a long way to go to get to the Fed’s target of 2 per cent average inflation. That’s why Fed governors have been lining up to talk down any market euphoria that a real pivot is in sight.”

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. extended their rally to a third day, after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a meeting in Bali, Indonesia. The White House said in a statement afterward that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China.

The DAX Index, Germany’s main equity benchmark, rallied 20 per cent from its September low. It was set to enter a bull market as investors bought shares on optimism that China is easing COVID restrictions and that its relations with the U.S. are improving.

Cryptocurrencies rose on plans by Binance Holdings Ltd. to set up a recovery fund to stabilize the industry after FTX’s bankruptcy sparked market-wide losses of around US$200 billion in the past week.

Key events this week:

Fed’s John Williams moderates panel, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Tuesday

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

U.S. empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

U.S. business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:07 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0346

The British pound fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.1742

The Japanese yen fell 1.1 per cent to 140.32 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7 per cent to US$16,481.34

Ether rose 1.3 per cent to US$1,231.94

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.86 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.15 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.37 per cent

Commodities