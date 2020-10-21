U.S. stocks whipsawed by aid talks with yields climbing

U.S. stocks pushed higher as investors assessed the latest headlines on the state of aid-deal talks. Treasury yields climbed and the dollar retreated.

The S&P 500 Index climbed to a session as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s upbeat take on negotiations boosted optmism even as the odds remained long for a deal before the Nov. 3 election. Small caps lagged behind.

“You look at the trading today and it’s almost like watching a cat with a laser pointer,” Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide, said by phone. “Pelosi comes out midday and says she’s excited about the deal, and then two minutes later says she doesn’t think a deal will get done, and the market’s reacting. Investors are fixated on the shiny object, which is the stimulus deal.”

Energy producers were among the worst performers as oil fell toward US$40 a barrel in New York. Social media firms fared better after Snap Inc. reported strong earnings, with Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. both up more than 5 per cent at one point. Of the 84 companies in the gauge that have reported earnings this season, only 10 have missed analyst profit forecasts. Tesla Inc. rose ahead of financial results later Wednesday. Netflix Inc. slipped after subscribers fell short of predictions. A surge in copper lifted materials producers.

The U.S. 10-year yield broke above 0.8 per cent to the highest since June and European yields also rose after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed hope for political compromise on a bill this week. Rates came back from their peak as negotiations dragged on Wednesday.

European stocks slumped for a third day, with gold miners Fresnillo Plc and Centamin Plc falling after cutting production guidance. Telecom equipment maker Ericsson was a bright spot, climbing after a profit beat.

“Markets are pretty aggressively priced and we’re getting a lot information about earnings season,” said George Pearkes, global macro strategist at Bespoke Investment Group. “This is just stocks doing what stocks do, which is sometimes go up and sometimes go down, and whether it’s because of stimulus or something else is kind of irrelevant.”

Pelosi said Tuesday she also hoped that fresh stimulus spending would be retroactive, although the Republican Senate majority leader has warned the White House against a bigger Democrat-led deal before the election. The administration said it hopes to get a deal in the next 48 hours and that its offer is now up to US$1.88 trillion, below the US$2.2 trillion Pelosi has pushed for.

“The rise in yields suggests that the market thinks a stimulus deal will be forthcoming and that the Democrats are set to take both the presidency and the Senate at the Nov. 3 election,” said John Hardy, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Saxo Bank.

Elsewhere, the yen headed for its best day versus the dollar since August. The pound jumped after European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said a deal is within reach. Copper traded near a two-year high on supply disruptions in Chile.

Oil dropped toward US$40 a barrel in New York after an industry report pointed to a surprise increase in American crude stockpiles.

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4 per cent as of 2:49 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 1.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.5 per cent to 1,159.24.

The euro increased 0.3 per cent to US$1.186.

The British pound surged 1.5 per cent to US$1.3144.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.9 per cent to 104.57 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped two basis points to 0.80 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.59 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 0.231 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8 per cent to US$40.30 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.9 per cent to US$1,924.95 an ounce.