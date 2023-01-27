Stocks wavered as traders sifted through a fresh batch of corporate results, while further signals that inflation is easing bolstered speculation on smaller Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The S&P 500 lost momentum after this month’s powerful rally that put the benchmark on track for its second-best January since the turn of the century — trailing only the 7.9 per cent jump in 2019. As the earnings season rolled in, American Express Co. jumped on a bullish forecast, while Intel Corp. tumbled after predicting one of the worst quarters in its history.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measures eased in December to the slowest annual pace in over a year and spending fell. Separate data from the University of Michigan showed U.S. inflation expectations continued to retreat in late January, helping boost consumer sentiment.

The central bank watches long-term views especially closely, as expectations can become self-fulfilling and lead to higher prices.

Corporate Highlights:

Chevron Corp. posted disappointing results just days after surprising investors with a mammoth US$75 billion share-buyback program.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. sold fewer personal-care and household products than expected at the end of last year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will eliminate about 500 jobs in response to weak demand and rising inflation.

Hasbro Inc., one of the world’s largest toymakers, said it would cut 15 per cent of its workforce, after a disappointing holiday shopping season.

U.S. equities have flown in the face of many dire signals this year, from recession fears to weak earnings. Yet a peek into the trading activity behind the benchmark suggests the bullish run lacks conviction.

Flows into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) show that, while the fund is on pace to see net inflows in January after two straight months of investors taking assets out, the total amount of money coming in weekly has been steadily declining this month. Flows into two other major funds tracking the S&P 500 — the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) — tell a similar story.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 6 per cent this month, and if history is any guide, the gauge is also likely to be in the green on Dec. 31, as the direction in the first month — a gain or loss — has matched the annual result two-thirds of the time since 1973.

The positive-positive periods delivered a full-year average gain of 20 per cent, while the negative-negative years saw a typical decline of 17 per cent.