US stocks rose as recent economic data alleviated concerns that inflation was too hot to be tamed. Commodities from oil to copper jumped as the dollar retreated for the first time in five days.

The S&P 500 climbed as much as 1.3 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also pushed higher. Treasury yields rose and the two- and 10-year yield curve remained inverted for a third day. US jobless claims rose last week, signaling that the strength in the labor market is moderating.

Investors have been whipsawed in the past two weeks between concern over runaway inflation and the fear of a US recession. Even though the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed policy makers’ resolve to continue raising rates, recent data has hinted at slower growth, calming investors over the pace of tightening needed.

“Signs of modest disinflation continue to roll in,” Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, wrote in a note. “If inflation isn’t all supply-related, which we don’t think it is, the Fed doesn’t have to crush growth as aggressively while the supply-related component is easing. Growth will continue to slow, and recession risk is elevated, but a deep recession should not necessarily be the base case.”

Worries about a brutal recession may also be assuaged by latest credit and debit card data which shows that consumer spending has remained resilient despite inflation. And as investors shift their focus from inflation to growth risks, they’ve regained their faith in Treasuries as a portfolio hedge, Bank of America strategists said. An inverted yield curve, however, still signals fears of a recession.

“The Goldilocks scenario is that the Fed slows the economy enough to reduce inflation from the current 8.6 per cent, 40 year-high level without tipping us into recession,” said Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist and portfolio manager at F.L.Putnam Investment Management. “And so any data point that suggests that either inflation is coming down faster so that the Fed can take their foot off the brake quicker, or that recession looks less likely through coincident indicators, would give the market relief.”

Commodities were boosted on Thursday as China’s Ministry of Finance is said be considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan (US$220 billion) of special bonds this year. But the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index is down about 21 per cent from a June high.

“We’ve seen a big pull in commodities that’s sort of easing those inflation fears that have been driving the fear of recession and of more aggressive tightening,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index Ltd.

In US trading, shares of Twitter Inc. rose as much as 3.4 per cent as the social-media firm hosts an event to explain its policy on spam bots. The bot issue has been cited as a sticking point by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., who plans to acquire the company. Tesla shares jumped as much as 4.7 per cent.

In the UK, Johnson left as the head of the government amid a series of scandals. The pound rose as much as 0.8 per cent on the news before paring the gains to 0.6 per cent.

Bitcoin rose, continuing to wobble around the US$20,000 level. But investors are losing confidence in crypto after news that customers of bankrupt broker Voyager Digital Ltd. likely won’t get all their money back.

What to watch this week:

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, scheduled to speak, Thursday

US employment report for June, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent as of 12:17 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0163

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.2010

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 135.95 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.00 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.13 per cent

Commodities