(Bloomberg) -- The pandemic-era forbearance on federal student loans saved U.S. borrowers $37.8 billion in interest payments through 2021, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday.

Payments were frozen in March 2020 as part of an unprecedented package of Covid-19 measures, providing relief to about 43 million of Americans who owed an estimated $1.6 trillion in student debt as of the end of last year.

The BEA estimate focuses on interest payments. Borrowers have had the option to continue making payments -- in which case they were applied to the principal. Others have spent, invested or used the funds to pay down other debts like credit cards.

Student-debt payments are due to resume May 1, after several extensions of the freeze.

President Joe Biden has so far resisted calls to cancel large portions of the federal student debt. Proponents of a broad cancellation include prominent democrats, President Barack Obama’s former education secretary and a former official in the Trump administration’s education department.

