U.S. Sues Ex-NSA Contractor Edward Snowden Over His Book

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sued ex-CIA employee and former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden over his book, claiming he disclosed classified information in violation of his agreements with the government.

The government says it’s trying to recover all proceeds Snowden earned from the book, according to a statement issued by the U.S. attorney in eastern Virginia.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Blumberg in San Francisco at pblumberg1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.