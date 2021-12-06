(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department sued Texas to block the state’s new redistricting plan, alleging it was crafted to intentionally diminish the voting power of Black and Latino voters.

Texas gained two new seats in Congress after the 2020 Census due to a large increase in minority voters in the state, but designed the districts to have White voting majorities, Garland said at a press conference Monday in Washington.

Garland said the Texas redistricting plan violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

