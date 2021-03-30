(Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers sued to block Illumina Inc.’s $7 billion acquisition of cancer-test company Grail.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday the deal will diminish innovation in multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, tests in the United States and make them more expensive.

The commission filed a complaint in its in-house administrative court to block the deal and said it will also file a lawsuit in federal district court.

Illumina erased an earlier gain on the news, tumbling more than 6% in the biggest intraday retreat since October. The dive threatened to erase a year-to-date advance of 6.8% this year through Monday.

Grail was founded on a discovery by Illumina scientists that signs of cancer were detectable in maternal blood samples. Grail is developing blood tests for cancer, often called liquid biopsies, that have become widely sought because of their potential ease and convenience.

