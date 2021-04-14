U.S. Suffered Most Avalanche Deaths in 11 Years, Led By Skiers

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. suffered 36 avalanche deaths during the 2020-2021 season, the most in 11 years, according to data compiled by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Skiing accounted for 17 deaths, followed by snowmobiles at eight, snowboarding at five, snowshoeing and climbing also at five and one unclassified, the data show.

Colorado led the nation with 12 avalanche deaths. Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Washington and Wyoming also reported fatalities.

