(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court eased New York’s temporary ban on evictions of renters who are experiencing financial hardships because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the dissents of three liberal justices, the court on Thursday sided with small landlords who say they have been devastated by what they contend is an unconstitutional law.

The justices blocked a provision that protected tenants from eviction if they filed a declaration that they are facing Covid-related financial or health hardship. The order doesn’t affect a separate provision that lets tenants cite hardship as a defense to eviction proceedings. The ban had been set to last through Aug. 31.

Much of the state is still covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Aug. 3 federal moratorium, which limits evictions through Oct. 3 in areas with “substantial or high rates of community transmission.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.