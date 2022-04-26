(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court questioned President Joe Biden’s effort to rescind his predecessor’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which has forced tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to stay south of the border while their applications are processed.

Hearing arguments in Washington Tuesday, the court’s conservative justices generally signaled support for a lower court order that forced the administration to restart the program, established under President Donald Trump.

Texas and Missouri contend the program is legally required given that the number of asylum seekers far outstrips detention capacity. Even with the remain-in-Mexico program in place, the government temporarily released 80,000 people into the U.S. during March alone, a Biden administration lawyer said Tuesday.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh questioned whether the Department of Homeland Security in an October 2021 memo had adequately grappled with the requirement that people be temporarily released into the U.S. only for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

“There’s no real explanation of how the public is benefited by more people coming into the United States who are not lawfully admitted into the United States, rather than trying if feasible for some of those people to remain in Mexico,” Kavanaugh said.

Critics say the policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, is forcing people to live in dangerous and squalid conditions in Mexico. Supporters say it’s needed to manage a crush at the border and ensure that undocumented immigrants don’t disappear into the U.S. and fail to show up for their asylum hearings.

The argument coincides with legal and political pushback to the Biden administration’s separate plan to scrap pandemic-driven Title 42 border controls. The number of people arriving at the Mexican border has been surging, with government agents having more than 221,000 encounters with migrants last month, the highest number in at least two decades.

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court hinted at its leanings in August, when it rejected Biden’s request to block a court order to restart the program while the litigation went forward. The three liberal justices dissented.

The Biden administration suspended the policy on the day he was inaugurated last year and formally rescinded it on June 1.

The case is Biden v. Texas, 21-954.

