(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a fresh rebuff to Texas abortion providers by refusing for a second time to return their suit challenging the state’s sweeping ban to the trial judge who once blocked the law.

The justices, without explanation, rejected the providers’ request for an order directing a federal appeals court to send the case back to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. The suit centers on Texas’ ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

The clinics and doctors say the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is delaying the case after the Supreme Court ruled in December that part of their lawsuit could go forward. The 5th Circuit this week asked the Texas Supreme Court to interpret a key provision, rather than immediately remanding to Pitman.

When the Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 10, four justices indicated in a partial dissent they hoped Pitman would move quickly.

“Given the ongoing chilling effect of the state law, the district court should resolve this litigation and enter appropriate relief without delay,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for himself and the court’s three liberals.

Days after that ruling, the providers asked the high court to remand the case directly to Pitman and bypass the 5th Circuit, one of the country’s most conservative appeals court. The Supreme Court instead returned the case to the 5th Circuit without explicitly saying what should happen next.

The new case is In Re Whole Woman’s Health, 21-962.

