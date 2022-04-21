(Bloomberg) -- The federal government can continue to exclude Puerto Rico from a Social Security benefits program, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a decision that will stop more than $2 billion a year from flowing to the island’s residents.

Voting 8-1 to overturn a lower court ruling, the justices said the Constitution’s equal protection clause doesn’t require the inclusion of Puerto Rico’s residents in the Supplemental Security Income program, which covers needy people who are disabled, blind or elderly.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose family is from Puerto Rico, was the lone dissenter.

Writing for the court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said Congress can constitutionally treat Puerto Rico differently than the 50 U.S. states in some circumstances. Although Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, they can’t vote in federal elections and generally don’t pay U.S. income taxes.

Covering Puerto Rico residents under the SSI program would cost $23 billion over the next 10 years, according to a 2020 Social Security Administration estimate. The federal government paid out $56 billion in SSI benefits in 2019.

The Biden administration defended the exclusion, arguing that Puerto Rico’s special tax status gave Congress a legitimate basis for refusing SSI benefits to the island’s residents. The administration said the exemption from federal income tax lets Puerto Rico impose its own territorial taxes that it can then use to fund its own benefits program.

The case is U.S. v. Vaello-Madero, 20-303.

