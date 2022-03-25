U.S. Supreme Court Says Navy Can Limit Deployment for Unvaccinated

(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court said the Navy can limit deployment and training for 35 Seals and other special operations forces who are refusing on religious grounds to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Granting a Biden administration request, the justices partly blocked a federal judge’s order that required the Navy to assign and deploy the sailors without regard to their unvaccinated status. Justice Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The administration said the judge’s order would jeopardize safety and mission success, given that Seals often operate in tight quarters, including on submarines. The sailors contended the Navy was overplaying the risks at a time when the pandemic is easing.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made vaccinations mandatory for active-duty members of the military last year.

In his Jan. 3 order, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of Texas also prohibited the Navy from enforcing the vaccine mandate against the suing sailors, but the administration didn’t ask the Supreme Court to immediately lift that part of the order. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block O’Connor’s order while the litigation goes forward.

The case is Austin v. U.S. Navy Seals 1-26, 21A477.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.