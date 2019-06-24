U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Federal Curb on Vulgar Trademarks

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said owners of vulgar and lewd product names can get federal trademark protection, ruling that a century-old restriction on those rights violates the constitutional free-speech guarantee.

Siding with the creator of a clothing line known as "FUCT," the justices threw out a federal law that banned the inclusion of "scandalous" and "immoral" trademarks on a government registry.

