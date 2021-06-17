(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act, rejecting a challenge by Republican-controlled states and former President Donald Trump’s administration to a landmark law that provides health insurance to 20 million people.

The justices, voting 7-2, said the challengers to the law, also known as Obamacare, lacked the right to sue because they hadn’t been injured by the provision at the center of the case. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The ruling marks the third time the Supreme Court, despite its increasingly conservative makeup, has upheld central parts of Obamacare. The GOP has been trying to wipe out the measure since it was enacted in 2010 under Democratic President Barack Obama.

With health care accounting for a sixth of the U.S. economy, the stakes were massive. Advocates for patients, doctors, hospitals and insurance companies urged the court to uphold the law, warning of chaos should the measure be invalidated.

The ACA expanded the Medicaid program for the poor, provided consumers with subsidies, created marketplaces to shop for insurance policies, required insurers to cover people with pre-existing conditions, and let children stay on their parents’ policies until age 26.

Opponents were trying to use a Republican-backed 2017 tax change to invalidate the entire law. The change eliminated a feature, the penalty for noncompliance with the individual mandate, that had been central in 2012 when the Supreme Court upheld the law as a legitimate use of Congress’ constitutional taxing power.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the court’s majority opinion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.