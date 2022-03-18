(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration identified billionaire Roman Abramovich’s airplane among 100 for apparent violations of the nation’s export controls imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions apply to commercial and private aircraft destined for Russia and Belarus in recent weeks, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said in a statement Friday. Other planes were listed as belonging to carriers including Aeroflot PJSC.

The department said it wants to notify the public that providing any form of service to these aircraft requires authorization. Anyone doing so without it, including within Russia, would be subject to enforcement actions including jail time, fines and loss of export privileges, Commerce said.

“We are publishing this list to put the world on notice -- we will not allow Russian and Belarusian companies and oligarchs to travel with impunity in violation of our laws,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The restrictions hit any U.S.-made airplane or any made in another country with more than 25% U.S.-origin controlled content if destined for Russia, part of new controls imposed on Feb. 24.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.