(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is taking the first step toward a review of tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese imports that’s required to keep them from beginning to automatically expire in July.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office is notifying representatives of domestic industries that benefit from the duties of their possible end at their four-year anniversary, and the opportunity to request continuation, it said on Tuesday. If a request for continuation is received, USTR will conduct a review of the tariff actions.

It’s very likely that a domestic industry benefitting from the tariffs will ask for them to remain in place, according to trade experts. The USTR is sending notice of the tariff expiration to about 600 stakeholders that have benefited from the tariffs, administration officials said.

The evaluation, officially known as a “review of necessity,” relates to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the law that President Donald Trump used to hit China with the tariffs starting in July 2018.

Requests for continuation must be submitted prior to the four-year anniversary of the first tariffs on July 6. If one or more requests are received, USTR will publish an additional notice after July 6 announcing the continuation of the duties and will proceed with a review. The review will include an opportunity for all interested persons to provide comments.

The law states that the tariffs expire four years after they were imposed, unless the U.S. Trade Representative’s office analyzes their effectiveness and consequences. The review needs to happen within 60 days of their potential end, which is July 6 for the first group of $34 billion in Chinese goods.

The Trump White House instituted the tariffs in four different actions during 2018 and 2019, but the review -- if requested -- will include all of these, administration officials said on a call with reporters.

