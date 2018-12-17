(Bloomberg) -- The Afghan Taliban said it was holding another round of talks with the U.S. officials in the United Arab Emirates on Monday after discussions for peace in Afghanistan failed last month.

The representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates will also attend the meeting, Zabihullah Mujahed, a spokesman for the militant group, said in a statement released on late Sunday evening.

The talks are being held as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes to end the 17-year war through negotiations with the militants. The U.S. has failed to reach a deal with the group in the past year including the last talks held in Qatar in November.

