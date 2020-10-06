Oct 6, 2020
U.S. Talks End, Australia’s Big Spend, Activity Pick-Up: Eco Day
- President Donald Trump ended talks with Democratic leaders on a new stimulus package, hours after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s strongest call yet for greater spending to avoid damaging the economic recovery
- Australia released a fiscal blueprint that pushes debt and deficit to a peacetime record just hours after the central bank signaled a willingness to ease further, as both arms of policy press to drive down unemployment
- Here are the results of Bloomberg Economics’s latest estimate of activity using a set of high-frequency, alternative data
- Two custodians of the global economy signaled that while the early days of pandemic recovery were stronger than expected in some countries and industries, a return to full health is likely to be longer and bumpier than they first predicted
- U.S. job openings declined in August for the first time in four months, pointing to a moderation in pace of hiring as the pandemic drags on
- The ECB’s top officials signaled the need for extra monetary and fiscal stimulus as the euro zone struggles to sustain its recovery
- Companies around the world are scrambling to harden their supply chains through the pandemic and beyond. In countries like Italy, the government is even lending a bigger hand
- Berlin joined European cities like Paris and Madrid in cracking down on after-hours activity, after a recent wave of partying helped fuel some of Germany’s highest rates of Covid-19 infection
- Asia’s fast-growing economies for decades have offered millions of young people the chance to do better than their parents, a path to upward mobility now at risk as youth unemployment soars
