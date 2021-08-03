13h ago
U.S. Taper Timing, Evictions, Brazil Rate Hike: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that if the next two monthly U.S. employment reports show continued gains, he could back an announcement soon on scaling back the central bank’s bond purchases
- President Joe Biden and top White House officials sought Monday to stave off a wave of evictions after the expiration of a federal moratorium, pressing federal, state and local government agencies to act quickly to stop tenants from losing their homes
- It took a pandemic for America’s army of gig workers to win access to some of the social protections that regular employees enjoy. Now they’re about to lose it again
- A new front is opening up in Brazil’s war against inflation amid surging costs for services from airline fares to appliance repairs, sparking speculation that one of the world’s most aggressive central banks may this week deliver its biggest interest rate hike in almost two decades
- President Joe Biden has a tough decision in choosing the next Federal Reserve chair: Play it safe by giving Jerome Powell a second term or take a chance on a liberal like Lael Brainard, who would please progressives in Congress yet potentially agitate Wall Street
- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has unusual expertise in digital assets, but he says he’s no cheerleader for them -- and has no timetable for a Bitcoin ETF
- The July manufacturing ISM reinforces that supply chains are straining, and in many cases failing, to keep up with demand, dragging on real growth in the process
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.