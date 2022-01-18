(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Forest Service will target millions of acres of grasslands and forests for prescribed burns and thinning to fight escalating wildfire risk across the U.S.

The government agency will treat up to an additional 20 million acres (8.1 million hectares) on national forests and grassland and support efforts of up to 30 million acres of other federal, state, tribal and private lands, the Forest Service said Tuesday in a statement. The cost of the program will be covered by about $3 billion from the recently passed infrastructure package.

The Forest Service has identified high-risk “firesheds” -- forested areas that are typically about 250,000 acres where blazes can spread to homes, communities, infrastructure and natural resources. In 2020, more than 10 million acres burned across the U.S., including three of the largest fires in Colorado history.

The groundwork of the strategy will begin in areas seen as highest risk for communities, including the Pacific Northwest, California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range, the front range in Colorado and the Southwest.

“The negative impacts of today’s largest wildfires far outpace the scale of efforts to protect homes, communities and natural resources,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in the statement. “Our experts expect the trend will only worsen with the effects of a changing climate, so working together toward common goals across boundaries and jurisdictions is essential to the future of these landscapes and the people who live there.”

Last year, California instituted a similar program aimed at thinning out at least 1 million acres of forests per year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.