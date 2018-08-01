1h ago
U.S. Targets Property, China's New Empire, Fed Outlook: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- Congress sent President Trump legislation that broadens national-security scrutiny of foreign investments in U.S. firms, imposing new hurdles for technology and real-estate
- The White House is boosting long-term U.S. debt sales to the highest since 2010, when the country was digging itself out of the worst recession since World War II. Trump’s tariffs are meanwhile prompting manufacturers to consider expanding outside the country even as demand remains healthy
- China is building a very 21st century empire -- one where trade and debt lead the way. Beijing has also demolished doubts about its desire to keep close ties with Pakistan with a reported $2 billion loan just days after the election of a new premier
- Federal Reserve officials left interest rates unchanged and stuck with a plan to gradually lift borrowing costs amid “strong” U.S. growth. Here’s their assessment of the expansion. Carl Riccadonna’s analysis echoes the outlook for a September hike
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s popularity among voters faces a fresh test after the U.S. left his top diplomat out of recent Nafta talks
- The Bank of England is on track to raise interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis. Meantime, Brits looking for that ever-elusive pay rise might want to change their jobs
