(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. announced new sanctions on Russia’s economy, targeting what it said was Russia’s biggest chipmaker and largest exporter of microelectronics, as the Biden administration pledges to keep raising the pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Joint Stock Company Mikron, which the Treasury Department said is Russia’s largest chipmaker as well as a key manufacturer of integrated circuits and electronic components, was one of 21 entities hit with penalties on Thursday. Mikron also produces the domestic chip used for Russia’s National Payment Card System, known as Mir, Treasury said. In addition, 13 people were also sanctioned.

“Russia not only continues to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine with its unprovoked aggression but also has escalated its attacks striking civilians and population centers,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. “We will continue to target Putin’s war machine with sanctions from every angle, until this senseless war of choice is over.”

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that half of Russia’s 20 richest people had not been sanctioned, leaving a group of super-rich, powerful billionaires free to operate around the world without legal restriction. Those individuals didn’t appear to be targeted by the latest sanctions.

A previous round of restrictions was announced by President Joe Biden a week ago -- full blocking sanctions on more than a dozen Russian elites and 328 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, as well as 48 Russian defense companies.

Half of Russia’s Top 20 Richest Billionaires Are Not Sanctioned

With signs that Russia is shifting to focus its war effort in Ukraine’s east, U.S. officials say they intend to continue to tighten or expand existing penalties against Moscow in coordination with European allies. But many European nations are still reluctant to consider restrictions on oil and gas purchases, Moscow’s biggest source of revenue, because of their dependence on Russian energy. Instead, Europe is working to reduce energy demand.

In early March, the Biden administration sanctioned eight wealthy Russians and their families, imposed U.S. visa restrictions on an additional 19 Russians and 47 of their family members, and announced a Justice Department task force to seize luxury assets belonging to Russia’s wealthiest citizens.

