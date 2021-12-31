Dec 31, 2021
U.S. Tariffs, 2021 Outlook, Brain Drain Reversal: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- It’s the final day of the year, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- For the global economy, 2020 is ending with a sense of hope, partly built on the assumption that it can’t surely be that bad again
- Here’s the Stephanomics podcast global preview for 2021 and read our review of the bend-not-break year in trade
- The Trump administration imposed tariffs on additional products from the European Union as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing
- The old factory town of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has become a center for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing. That may help the area’s economy turn a corner after some tough years
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell closed off chances of the Senate acting anytime soon on a House bill that would give most Americans $2,000 stimulus payments
- Record-low U.S. mortgage rates were supposed to make it easier for homebuyers. Instead, they’ve helped push affordability to a 12-year low
- China’s strong recovery shows signs of peaking
