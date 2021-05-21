(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

The U.S. called for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, less than the 21% rate it proposed for overseas earnings of U.S. businesses -- a level that some nations had argued was excessive. Here’s an explainer of the plans for a global minimum tax revolution

U.K. retail sales jumped for a third month in April after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions allowed consumers to return to stores

Almost a third of U.K. logistics companies expect to face trucker shortages this year, and a 10th say recruitment issues will pose an “extreme barrier” to the recovery of their business from the pandemic

China has defended retaliatory sanctions on the European Union after lawmakers in the bloc voted to freeze an investment deal agreed to late last year

Japan is bucking the global trend of rising inflation with continued falls in prices, a disconnect that could split its policy stance away from the trajectory of other major economies and further weaken the yen

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell turned up the volume in the U.S. digital dollar debate, announcing the central bank will publish a research paper and seek public comment as it weighs issuing one in the future

This should have been a promising year for Africa. Instead, a lack of access to vaccines threatens to make things worse

Asian economies have been slow in rolling out vaccination programs after early successes in controlling the coronavirus, leaving the region vulnerable to further economic damage, writes Bloomberg Economics Chang Shu

South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to surge in May as vaccinations allow a broader reopening of major economies

Australia’s relentless recovery struck an air pocket as sentiment retreated and employment fell for the first time in seven months

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.