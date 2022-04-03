U.S. Team Has Arrived in China to Help Fatal Jet Crash Probe

(Bloomberg) -- A seven-person team sent by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in China to help the investigation into last month’s crash of a China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The U.S. panel, which arrived Saturday, consists of authorized representatives and technical advisors, Xinhua said. Their main responsibility is to give technical support about aircraft design and manufacture, according to the report, which cited the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

NTSB Is Helping China Decipher Black Box Clues to 737 Crash

The CAAC is leading the investigation. The March 21 crash of the Boeing Co. 737 aircraft in southern China killed all 132 people aboard.

