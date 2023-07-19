When a stock gets to your target you need to sell a little: Strategist

U.S. stocks drifted on Wednesday as investors cheered cooling inflation in the U.K. but appeared cautious ahead of tech earnings due at the close of New York trading.

The S&P 500 drifted in afternoon trading while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent with Netflix Inc., International Business Machines and Tesla Inc. expected to report after the bell. Apple Inc. gained after a Bloomberg report on its efforts to build AI tools. Meanwhile, a profit slump at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stood in contrast to beats earlier in the week from peer investment firms.

U.S. Treasuries rallied along with bonds in Europe and the U.K. as price pressures in Britain dropped to the lowest in 15 months. The report bolstered hopes central banks can go easier on raising interest rates. However, shaky economic reports have made clear the Federal Reserve is far from claiming victory. The price of commodities, including wheat, spiked midday Wednesday after a warning from Russia that any ships to Ukraine would be seen as carrying arms.

“The risk of recession has receded dramatically,” said Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research, on Bloomberg TV. “I think the markets are right to allocate a little bit more to the soft landing story, but I think you can make a good case that maybe we’re getting a little bit over our skis here and we should probably put some more potential on the resurgence of the inflationary-boom scenario.”

In other corporate news, Carvana Co. gained 30 per cent after the used-car retailer reached a deal to restructure its debt and filed to sell as much as US$1 billion in stock.

AT&T Inc. rose 7.9 per cent after the telecommunications company reassured investors by saying less than 10 per cent of its nationwide copper-wire telecom network had lead-clad cables.

And Kering SA rose 7.0 per cent in New York after it was said to be speaking to defense advisers as activist investors including Bluebell Capital Partners circle the French luxury group.

In Asia, shares in Hong Kong and mainland China were among the worst performers, and the offshore yuan fell to the weakest level in more than a week.

Investors see no easy fix to China’s economic slump, with fresh signs of financial stress among the nation’s dollar-bond issuers.

Rio Tinto Group said second-quarter shipments of iron ore fell 1 per cent from a year earlier, as China’s faltering economic recovery continued to weigh on demand.

Elsewhere, gold declined, the dollar strengthened and WTI crude wavered after earlier gains.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

U.S. housing starts, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:23 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to $1.1195

The British pound fell 0.9 per cent to $1.2920

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 139.61 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7 per cent to $30,004.51

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to $1,909.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.74 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.44 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.21 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5 per cent to $75.38 a barrel

Gold futures were little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.