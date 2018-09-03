U.S. Tells Israel Not to Attack Iranian Targets in Iraq: Kan

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. sent a message to Israel warning it not to attack Iranian targets in Iraq, the Kan public broadcaster reported, citing Western sources.

The message was transmitted in recent weeks due to information the U.S. received, Kan reported. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Monday that Israel could target Iranian military assets beyond Syria, in the wake of a Reuters report that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Shi’ite allies in Iraq in recent months.

"We are dealing with all the Iranian threats, we are not limiting ourselves to just Syrian territory,” he said in a conference on Monday.

