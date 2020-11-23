(Bloomberg) -- You likely won’t be partaking in a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner this year. But with the average cost of such a feast falling $2.01 to a 10-year low of $46.90, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, seconds and thirds -- and ample leftovers -- may be in your future. The group’s annual survey found that retail turkey prices are down 7% from last year, also the lowest since 2010. “Pricing whole turkeys as ‘loss leaders’ to entice shoppers and move product is a strategy we’re seeing retailers use that’s increasingly common the closer we get to the holiday,” said John Newton, chief economist for the AFBF.

