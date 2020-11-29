U.S. to Add China’s SMIC, CNOOC to Blacklist, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is poised to add four Chinese companies, including chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and energy giant China National Offshore Oil Corp., to a list of firms owned or controlled by China’s military, Reuters reported.

It wasn’t clear when the new list would be published in the Federal Register, Reuters said, citing a document seen and three unidentified people familiar with the matter. The report said the list also includes China Construction Technology Co. Ltd. and China International Engineering Consulting Corp.

The Defense Department didn’t respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Cnooc shares fell 4.8% in Hong Kong pre-market trading, while SMIC dropped 0.9%.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.