U.S. to Announce Deal to Rush J&J Vaccine Into Conflict Zones

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is set to announce a deal to rush doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Covid-19 into conflict zones and other humanitarian settings around the world through COVAX, a White House official said Wednesday.

Previously, the vaccine was only available through official government programs, adding a hurdle to distribution in conflict areas.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced the deal at a virtual meeting with foreign counterparts Wednesday.

The U.S. is also making 300,000 doses available to humanitarian and frontline workers around the world in areas hit by conflict or natural disaster.

Axios earlier reported the deal.

