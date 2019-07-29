(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration will appeal a federal judge’s ruling last week that bars it from implementing a new rule that would make it impossible for immigrants from Central America to apply for asylum at the Mexican border if they haven’t done so already, and were denied, in another country they traveled through.

Lawyers for the government filed a notice of appeal Monday in federal court in San Francisco. They also filed an emergency request that the judge’s preliminary injunction will be put on hold while the case is before the appeals court. Neither filing was immediately available through the court’s website.

Trump's Asylum Seeker Restriction Blocked by Federal Judge

