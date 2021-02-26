(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is identifying 76 Saudi Arabian individuals who may be subject to sanctions under its what it’s calling its new “Khashoggi policy”, as it looks to impose accountability over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

In a fact sheet sent to U.S. lawmakers but not yet released, the State Department said it was announcing a new policy “to impose visa restrictions on individuals who, acting on behalf of a foreign government, are believed to have been directly engaged in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities,” according to a copy obtained by Bloomberg News.

