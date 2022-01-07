(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Justice intends to intervene in Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy to defend a federal law that gave the island the ability to cut its obligations through the courts, a move that may prolong the process of restructuring the commonwealth’s $33 billion of debt.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday said it would weigh in on Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy -- the largest in the $4 trillion municipal-bond market -- to defend Promesa, which Congress passed in 2016 to help resolve Puerto Rico’s financial crisis, according to a court filing. Some of the island’s creditors allege that Promesa violates the U.S. Constitution.

“The U.S. respectfully notifies the court and the parties that the U.S. will participate in the above-captioned proceeding for the purpose of defending the constitutionality of Promesa as it applies to the proposed approval of the plan of adjustment,” Brian Boynton, acting assistant attorney general, wrote in the notice of participation filed to the court Friday.

DOJ’s decision to intervene in the case is expected to delay U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain’s ruling on a restructuring plan that would include cutting $22 billion of bonds down to $7.4 billion. Confirmation hearings on that debt plan ended Nov. 23. Swain that month gave the federal government a Feb. 7 deadline to file a brief, if the DOJ chose to defend Promesa.

Puerto Rico has been in bankruptcy since May 2017 after years of borrowing to paper over budget deficits, economic decline and population loss.

