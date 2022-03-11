(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce Friday that the U.S. is banning imports of Russian alcohol and seafood, as the White House looks to ratchet up punishment over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move to target goods closely associated with Russia like caviar and vodka was described by a person familiar who requested anonymity to preview the announcement. Biden is also expected to call on lawmakers to strip the country of its preferred trading status when he speaks Friday morning at the White House.

The U.S. imports around $24.1 million in beverages, spirits and vinegar annually, with most Russian-branded vodkas produced in other nations. But the U.S. imported $1.2 billion in seafood last year.

The seafood and alcohol announcement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.