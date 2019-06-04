U.S. to Bar Cruise Ships From Cuba in Retaliation for Venezuela

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. State Department is barring cruise ships from going to Cuba as part of a crackdown on travel to the island, citing government repression and its role in the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

“The United States will no longer permit visits to Cuba via passenger and recreational vessels, including cruise ships and yachts, and private and corporate aircraft,” the department said Tuesday.

The action threatens to cut off a burgeoning tourist trade with Cuba that got underway during the Obama administration. Major cruises operators, including No. 1 Carnival Corp. and No. 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., have regular itineraries delivering thousands of American tourists to Havana and other Cuban cities.

Shares of some cruise operators retreated after being up earlier in the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fell as much as 4.5%, while Royal Caribbean declined almost 3%. Carnival was little changed.

The U.S. government blames Cuba for propping up Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro and contributing to the humanitarian crisis in that South American country.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rob Golum in Los Angeles at rgolum@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.