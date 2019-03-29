U.S. to Charge More People in College Scandal, Prosecutors Say

(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in Boston told a judge that they expect to file criminal charges against additional people in a wide-ranging scandal over college admissions.

Prosecutors didn’t say in a court filing who they would charge or how many people would be arrested. But in opposing the release of wiretaps to a defense lawyer for one of 33 parents already accused, they said on Friday that the government “expects, in the near future, to charge and arrest” other people.

