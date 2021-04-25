(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. will consider sending India unused, unapproved doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine to help stem a record-breaking surge in Covid-19 cases there.

“I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while cautioning that he didn’t “want to be speaking for policy right now.”

The U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca shots reached more than 20 million doses earlier this month and has grown since then, prompting persistent calls by doctors to donate the shots to other countries that are way behind the U.S. in their vaccination efforts. That’s gained urgency with India’s worsening crisis.

AstraZeneca hasn’t requested U.S. regulatory approval for its two-dose vaccine in the U.S., which has three other authorized vaccines to deploy. President Joe Biden by March had ordered almost enough Covid-19 vaccines to fully inoculate every American adult twice.

India is also a producer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it’s been exporting.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late Saturday that the U.S. is working with India’s government amid the “horrific” outbreak.

The U.S. “will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes,” he said on Twitter.

The U.K. said it was sending more than 600 pieces of medical kit -- nine airline container loads -- to India to support the country, starting on Monday.

