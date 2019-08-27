U.S. to Deliver Armored Vehicles to Thailand Next Month

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand will receive a batch of U.S.-made armored vehicles next month, as ties between the two countries warm following the end of military rule in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Strykers -- eight-wheeled vehicles designed to move infantry -- will be deployed at a base near Bangkok, Army Chief Apirat Kongsompong told reporters on Tuesday.

Apirat said Thailand will receive 70 of the combat vehicles by year-end under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. He didn’t give a value for the deal.

The U.S. is a key supplier of weapons to treaty ally Thailand. For instance, Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16 fighter jets and Black Hawk helicopters are among U.S. products used by the Southeast Asian nation.

Ties cooled while Thailand was ruled by a junta, a period during which the country stepped up purchases of materiel from China. A civilian administration was sworn in last month after a disputed general election in March.

