(Bloomberg) -- The United States plans to deploy a squadron of Lockheed Martin’s F-22 fighter jets in addition to moving guided-missile destroyer USS Cole to help the United Arab Emirates fend off attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The USS Cole has been brought in and it “will patrol the waters of the UAE, working closely with UAE air defenders to protect their nation,” General Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, told state-run WAM news agency. “And then additionally, over the next week or so, we’re going to bring in a squadron of F-22 fighter jets.”

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis attacked the UAE with missiles and drones in the past month, stoking tensions in the oil-exporting region. The Gulf nation hosts about 2,000 U.S. troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the UAE, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.

The U.S. will work with the UAE to further improve its air defense system, McKenzie told WAM. “We are working with our partners here in the region and with the industry back in the United States to develop solutions that would work against drones.”

