(Bloomberg) -- As the Biden administration kicked off a deeper intelligence investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in China, chatter about the “lab leak theory” resurfaced on social media. The revived claims risk any detente between the U.S. and China.

President Joe Biden announced a plan to work with churches, colleges, businesses and celebrities to boost coronavirus inoculations. Meanwhile, his administration is poised to announce which countries will receive the first shipments of vaccines donated from its stockpile.

The European Union passed 250 million vaccinations and is on track to reach its target of inoculating 70% of adults in July, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that the U.K. remains on course to lift restrictions this month, but he urged caution.

Key Developments:

U.S. Vaccine Donation Plan Imminent (6:40 p.m NY)

The White House has settled on a plan and is set to announce which countries will receive the first vaccine donations from the U.S. The Biden administration hopes the move will help fend off risks of more coronavirus variants emerging in countries with limited access to vaccines, people familiar with the matter said.

New Mexico State to Further Open Up (5:20 p.m. NY)

New Mexico eased statewide Covid-19 health restrictions to the lowest level Wednesday, citing “vaccination progress, and a continued positive outlook with respect to new virus cases,” the state’s Department of Health announced on its website.

Variants Make Up Most Cases in Minnesota (4:38 p.m. NY)

The number of new cases is dropping in Minnesota, but an estimated 85% of have been traced to emerging variants of the virus, which have also sent a higher percentage of people to hospitals, said Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director.

Viruses constantly change through mutation and new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 that were first identified in Brazil, India, U.K. and other countries are now spreading within the state, but not through exposure to travelers, Ehresmann said.

“What we’ve been seeing is less evidence of international travel and more evidence that these variants are now circulating within the communities” of the state, Ehresmann said.

Minnesota’s statewide case rate is currently 9.7 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest since July 2020, she said.

Brazil Expects Fewer Shots, Globo Says (4:28 p.m. NY)

Brazil’s Health Ministry said it expects to receive 39.8 million doses of vaccines in June, 3.9 million fewer than it had forecast, O Globo reported, without saying how it got the information.

Until last week, the federal government expected to receive about 43.8 million vaccines in June.

The estimated delivery of CoronaVac fell to 5 million doses from 6 million previously, while the forecast for AstraZeneca/Oxford shots was reduced to 18 million from 20.9 million.

South Africa Monitoring Positivity Rate (4:12 p.m. NY)

South Africa’s Department of Health said the positivity rate of Covid-19 tests has risen to 12.7% and the country had 5,782 new confirmed infections over the last 24 hours.

“We will be monitoring this increase in positivity rate to see if it sustains,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the surge in cases was highest in Gauteng province, the country’s commercial hub.

South Africa has vaccinated just over 1.1 million of its 60 million people.

N.J. to Close Vaccine Mega-Sites as Demand Wanes (2 p.m. NY)

New Jersey will close all six of its vaccine mega-sites by July 23 as demand wanes and the state nears its goal of immunizing 70% of residents. “We’re localizing and this is yet another step in that direction,” Governor Phil Murphy said at a streaming virus update. Health officials now will encourage vaccine seekers to make arrangements at any of almost 1,800 sites, including pharmacies, retailers and community medical centers.

The mega-sites at their height were processing 400 or more recipients per hour on an appointments-only basis, for almost 1 million people in all. Each now takes walk-ins. New Jersey, with 9.2 million residents, intends to fully vaccinate 4.7 million people by June 30. The state is at 90% of that goal.

Child Care as U.S. Shot Incentive (12:17 p.m. NY)

Free child care will be available during vaccine appointments as part of new incentives to reach President Joe Biden’s target of getting 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, according to a statement from the White House.

Other new initiatives include offering shots at Black-owned barber shops and beauty salons as well as private-sector incentives such as free beer from Anheuser-Busch. Biden is calling for a national month of action to get more people vaccinated.

Portugal Eases Rules on Remote Work (11:55 a.m. NY)

Portugal will no longer require people to work remotely as it continues to ease confinement measures after the number of new Covid-19 cases eased and the vaccination campaign advances.

While working from home will no longer be mandatory from June 14, it will still be recommended, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference in Lisbon on Wednesday. Restrictions on opening hours for shops will be lifted and restaurants can remain open until 1 a.m. Bars and nightclubs will remain closed, he said.

Portugal reported 724 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, a fraction of the daily record of more than 16,000 cases reported at the end of January, when the country faced one of the world’s worst outbreaks. The country aimsto administer at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to 70% of its adult population by Aug. 8.

NYC Plans In-School Vaccinations (10:20 a.m. NY)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would launch in-school vaccination sites in partnership with the United Federation of Teachers, the city’s largest teachers union, starting on Friday. The program will begin with four schools in the Bronx and expand to all five boroughs in the next few weeks.

New York is outpacing the nation in vaccinating young people, de Blasio said at a briefing Wednesday. Nearly 120,000 kids in New York City age 12-17 have been vaccinated, or about 23% of the population, which surpasses the national average of 22%, he said.

Laggard Burkina Faso Begins Vaccine Drive (10:15 a.m. NY)

Burkina Faso, one of the last countries in the world to start administering Covid-19 vaccines, launched its inoculation campaign Tuesday.

Health Minister Charlemagne Ouedraogo got the West African nation’s first jab in the capital, Ouagadougou, after a first shipment of 115,000 AstraZeneca shots arrived Sunday through the Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organization.

U.K.’s Johnson Says Easing Is On Course (8:55 a.m. NY)

Boris Johnson indicated his government remains on course to lift lockdown restrictions this month, a day after the U.K. recorded no new Covid-19 deaths for the first time.

“I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we cannot go ahead,” the British prime minister said in a pooled interview Wednesday. “But we’ve got to be so cautious,” he warned, given the recent rise in infections.

Tuesday’s milestone has bolstered calls from business and members of Johnson’s Conservative Party for the government to proceed with the fourth and final stage of unlocking the economy on June 21.

Singapore Allows Sinovac (8:18 a.m. NY)

Singapore will allow the use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine, after the World Health Organization approved the drug as part of its emergency use listing.

