(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The Biden administration will directly engage with Beijing in the coming days to enforce commitments in their trade deal

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned that the U.S. is at risk of breaching the limit on its debt

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak may be touting a recovery in the U.K.’s job market, but his latest spending pledge shows he’s still concerned about a spike in unemployment now his furlough plan has ended, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Romania is moving toward its first interest-rate increase since 2018, following nearby countries that are already locked in a battle with surging prices

The International Monetary Fund said Zambia needs to quickly restore macroeconomic, fiscal and debt stability

For the first time since the pandemic, Bloomberg’s Pret Index showed that Pret A Manger Ltd.’s sales of lattes were halfway back to the typical level before Covid-19 at stores near Wall Street last week, a sign that several banks are moving forward with plans to re-staff offices in October

U.S. politicians are locked in a huge fight over something that more and more people in the financial world view as irrelevant

Here’s a wrap of Bloomberg Economics’ reactions and analysis including high frequency data showing the U.S. steadying

American officials are pushing the Singapore government to open a travel lane so visitors from the U.S. can enter the city-state with the same sort of freedoms travelers from Singapore get in the U.S.

Australia’s central bank kept its monetary settings unchanged, betting there’s enough stimulus to foster an economic recovery

New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday expected to embark on a series of interest-rate increases to tame inflation and rein in soaring house prices

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.